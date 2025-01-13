Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Napoli have ‘presented’ Manchester United with an offer for Alejandro Garnacho as they prepare for life after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool target Kvaratskhelia looks set to move to Paris Saint-Germain after they held productive discussions with Napoli on a €70m deal.

The Italian giants want to back Antonio Conte this month and Manchester United’s Garnacho is a player they like.

Action has now been taken and ‘in the evening’ today, Napoli ‘presented’ Manchester United with a bid for Garnacho, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione.

The proposal put on the table by the Serie A giants is £40m.

That is short of the sum that Manchester United demanding and it is claimed the Red Devils want at least £50m plus bonuses to do business.

The onus now looks likely to be on Napoli to come back with a fresh proposal for the 20-year-old winger.

Garnacho has made a total of 30 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring eight times and providing five assists.

He featured in the Red Devils’ recent FA Cup win at Arsenal, providing an assist.