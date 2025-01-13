Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia moving to Paris Saint-Germain is ‘just a matter of time’ following further discussions between the French side and Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia is in demand and Liverpool are one of a host of top sides to have noted his quality and shown an interest.

The Reds did not splash the cash last summer and could dig deep into their pockets for the forward – but if they intend to do so then they are leaving it late.

PSG have been holding detailed discussions with Napoli about signing Kvaratskhelia and, according to French radio station RMC, now it is ‘just a matter of time’ before the player moves to Paris.

Talks are centred around a €70m fee, plus add-ons, and a contract until the summer of 2029.

The payment structure of the fee is something which still needs to be finalised as PSG would like to stagger the payment, which would allow them to still conduct further business this month.

The 23-year-old Georgia international has made 17 appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring five times and providing three assists.

Napoli have him under contract until the summer of 2027 and in total, the forward has made 107 appearances for the southern Italian side.