George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United talent Charlie Crew could undergo a medical with Doncaster Rovers in the next couple of days, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated by Danial Farke and his coaching staff at Leeds.

Leeds signed Crew from Cardiff City in 2022 and he has been a regular feature in matchday squads under Farke in the Championship this season.

Farke gave Crew his debut against Plymouth Argyle in November, but getting into the side has proven a bridge too far for the 18-year-old.

Crew is currently down the pecking order in Leeds’ midfield and Farke looks ready to sanction a loan move.

Leeds are close to agreeing a loan deal with Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season which will help Crew gain first-team minutes.

It has been claimed that Whites’ youngster Crew could well travel to Doncaster in the next couple of days to complete his medical to finalise the move.

Doncaster are set to face Gillingham at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to complete the deal for the Leeds midfielder before that game.