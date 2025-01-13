Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leicester City have given one of their players ‘an exit voucher’ as they ‘anticipate the disaster’ of possible relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently struggling in the Premier League after securing promotion following an impressive last season in the Championship under Enzo Maresca.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed after they parted ways with Steve Cooper but results have not gained stability.

The Foxes are currently sitting second-bottom and are already thinking about the future with almost half of the season to go.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Leicester have given defender Wout Faes ‘an exit voucher’ for the summer window in order to ‘anticipate the disaster’ of relegation.

The club and the player have mutually decided that the Belgian will leave the club at the end of this campaign.

He has interest from Serie A side Lazio and Leicester could accept in the region of €10m to make sure he is sold, far below his actual value.

The Belgium central defender has been on the Foxes books since the summer of 2022 and has made 101 appearances for them.

His current contract is valid until 2027 and Lazio are not expected to be the only club keen on him.