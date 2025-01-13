Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Mainz are now leading the race to sign a Premier League midfielder who has been linked with West Ham and Newcastle United, according to talkSPORT.

The Hammers have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager and are keen to back him in the transfer market this month.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe is also in the market for reinforcements and could have extra wiggle room given Isaac Hayden’s exit, while Miguel Almiron could also yet go.

Manchester City’s James McAtee is a player both clubs are interested in and several Bundesliga clubs are also keen on the Cityzens midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund have shown concrete interest in him while Mainz are admirers too.

Now it has been suggested that Mainz are leading the race to land McAtee from the Cityzens this month.

Even though he has scored four times for Manchester City this season, his game time has been very limited and he is also keen to make a move to the German top flight.

Newcastle and West Ham will need to step up their interest in McAtee if they want to bring him in this month, seeing off the competition from the Bundesliga.