Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur face needing to make a ‘dizzying offer’ if they are to be able to land a Juventus star they are keen on after the Italians decided to ‘try to avoid’ selling.

Premier League sides are in full swing with their January transfer window business, with Manchester City in the process of landing Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Tottenham have already signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The pair have noted the struggles of former Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz at Juventus and are alive to a deal to bring him back to England.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham have also been linked with Luiz.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Juventus have decided they want to ‘try to avoid’ selling the Brazilian this month.

They continue to believe in Luiz, despite him disappointing, and the former Villa man does want to succeed in Turin.

It is suggested that only a ‘dizzying offer’ could bring about a change of stance at the Italian side.

That would mean an offer not less than €50m would have to be on the table and whether Manchester City, Tottenham, Fulham or Nottingham Forest would fork out such a sum remains to be seen.