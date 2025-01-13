George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough have ‘not accepted yet’ an offer for Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham United target Emmanuel Latte Lath from MLS side Atlanta United.

With goalscorers in real demand in the January transfer window, Latte Lath is wanted and Boro are at real risk of losing the Ivorian.

Premier League pair Leicester and West Ham, who both want to improve their final third options, are keen on the striker, while Championship big wigs Leeds are also interested.

The English trio could lose out though as MLS outfit Atlanta United have gone in with a bid for Latte Lath and are offering the player a lucrative salary.

However, according to the BBC, the offer is ‘being discussed’ and is ‘not accepted yet’ by Middlesbrough.

Atlanta United are preparing for the new MLS season under boss Ronny Deila and the proposal is likely to be a tempting one for Latte Lath.

Whether the prospect of moving to Leeds, still within the Championship for now, or stepping up to strugglers in the Premier League in the shape of West Ham and Leicester can trump that for the player, is unclear.

Deila, a former Celtic boss, is keen to build an attacking side at Atlanta United and Latte Lath fits the bill.