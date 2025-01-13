George Wood/Getty Images

Eddie Howe is blocking the exit of a Newcastle United star who has agreed terms on a move away from St James’ Park.

The Magpies boss is looking to do some business this month, but offloading players would help in that aim as it would boost the club’s PSR position.

Miguel Almiron has been heavily linked with an exit, while Isaac Hayden has joined Portsmouth on a loan deal.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also looked like heading out of the door as he has an agreement with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, who also struck a deal with Newcastle.

There has been a change of heart though and Newcastle, ‘driven by Eddie Howe’, are blocking the move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Howe does not want to lose Dubravka and Newcastle are not signing off on the deal.

The move is not fully off yet as Al-Shabab continue to want to sign the Magpies custodian.

However, they will not wait too much longer and are prepared to move on to alternative targets if there is no change in Newcastle’s stance.