Matt McNulty/Getty Images

League Two side Notts County are in ‘advanced talks’ with Everton attacking midfielder Charlie Whitaker as they look to sign him permanently, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 21-year-old arrived at Everton from fellow north west side Blackburn Rovers.

He has featured on a regular basis for the Toffees in their Under-18 and Under-21 sides and has scored freely as well.

Whitaker, though, has not been able to make a breakthrough to the senior team and now he could be on his way out of the Premier League side.

It has been suggested that League Two side Notts County are in advanced discussions to secure Whitaker on a permanent deal.

Whitaker, 21, is naturally an attacking midfielder but he has featured all across the frontline in his time with the Toffees academy.

Everton have never sent him a loan spell away from the club and now he could be having his first experience of senior football.

The League Two side will be looking to secure the Everton attacker in the upcoming days to boost their options in the final third.