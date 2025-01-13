Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee is attracting interest from League One clubs, but Pompey will only sanction an exit if they find a replacement, according to Darren Witcoop.

John Mousinho’s men signed the 22-year-old centre forward from Bournemouth in the summer of 2023 and last season he featured 35 times for Portsmouth.

Saydee has played a bit part role so far this season and has led the forward line of Portsmouth in the absence of Colby Bishop.

Since Bishop’s return in November, Saydee has seen his game time under Mousinho suffer.

It has been claimed that the 22-year-old is now attracting interest from several League One outfits.

But it is suggested that Portsmouth will only let Saydee leave if they manage to sign a replacement for him in the ongoing window.

Portsmouth are expecting several departures in the ongoing window as Mousinho looks to strengthen his squad with new signings.

Saydee’s contract with Portsmouth is set to end in June 2026 and Pompey are looking to sign a forward in the window.