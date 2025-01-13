Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester City ‘continue to monitor’ a defender who ‘enjoys the esteem’ of Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola is determined to rebuild his flagging squad and the project has started in earnest in this month’s transfer window.

Manchester City are working to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, but that is not expected to be the last of their business.

One player that the Cityzens are keen on is Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso, who the Italians signed from Genoa in the summer of 2022 and he established himself as a regular in the first team last season.

This season Cambiaso has featured in every single Serie A game since except one and is considered a key player of the squad.

Manchester City are light in the left-back area and it is a position Pep Guardiola has used Josko Gvardiol in.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester City ‘continue to monitor’ Cambiaso.

The defender ‘enjoys the esteem’ of Guardiola, who rates him highly.

Despite that, there has been no contact between the two clubs about a possible deal to take the player to the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will go to Juventus with a bid to sign the left-back before the window shuts in early February.