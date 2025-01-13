Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Talk that one of Europe’s biggest clubs want to land one of Manchester United’s midfielder is ‘wide of the mark’ as he is not currently under discussion.

Ruben Amorim may have to make painful choices when it comes to his squad as he seeks to strengthen while staying on the right side of PSR rules.

Forward Marcus Rashford could depart in this month’s window, while it has even been suggested the club could sell Kobbie Mainoo at some point.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a product of Manchester United’s academy system and is highly rated at Old Trafford.

Mainoo turned some heads with his performances for Manchester United last season and helped them win the FA Cup.

New Manchester boss Amorim is also an admirer of Mainoo and on Sunday he played a crucial role in the Red Devils’ FA Cup victory over Arsenal.

Several European outfits are monitoring Mainoo’s progress and German outfit Bayern Munich are suggested to be one of them.

He has been linked with the German giants, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, talk they want him is ‘wide of the mark’.

The player is ‘currently not a topic’ at Bayern Munich.

Mainoo has a contract with Manchester United until June 2027 and the club have an option to extend his contract for a further year.