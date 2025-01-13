Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could give the ‘green light’ for one of their players to move on after the north London derby against Arsenal, amid interest.

Ange Postecoglou has just added goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky to the ranks, throwing the young shot-stopper straight into the team.

He is looking to do further business, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford a player of interest, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani is also rated.

Offloading Timo Werner could be acceptable for Postecoglou and now, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Napoli have had ‘exploratory contacts’ for the German attacker.

Napoli are set to let Khvicha Kvaratskheli go to Paris Saint-Germain and want to strengthen.

It is suggested that any potential deal could be ‘unblocked’ after the north London derby against Arsenal, when the ‘green light’ would be given.

Spurs have Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, but he has struggled to live up to expectations.

Moving him on could make sense for Postecoglou, despite Spurs’ squad having been stretched thin, and it would create extra space for new arrivals.

It would also hand the German a fresh challenge in Italy.