Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have investigated whether a loan deal for an attacker at one of their Premier League rivals could be possible, according to the Independent.

Spurs have already entered the transfer market this month with the capture of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Czech side Slavia Prague.

Ange Postecoglou wants more fresh faces though to boost a squad that has been severely tested due to a series of injuries in recent months.

With Timo Werner disappointing when given an opportunity, another forward is on the agenda and Tottenham have investigated whether they might be able to sign Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

Informal talks have been held about a possible deal, but the switch is considered to be unlikely.

Rashford is viewed as much more likely at present to try his luck abroad as he tries to get his career back on track.

His salary would also be an issue for Tottenham as he takes home over £300,000 per week.

Tottenham would need Manchester United to agree to take on some of that salary in order for any loan deal to be possible.