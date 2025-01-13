Dan Mullan/Getty Images

West Ham United currently see signing a striker they are keen on as ‘difficult’ to do due to the other club needing to sign a replacement if they sell, according to the Guardian.

An injury to Niclas Fullkrug, which will see him out of action for up to three months, has increased the urgency to land a striker at the London Stadium.

The club are keen to back new boss Graham Potter and a number of options have been explored.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been mooted as an option, but the chances of him ending up at the London Stadium are viewed as remote.

Eyes have been cast in the direction of Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi.

West Ham though consider that deal to be ‘difficult’ to do as Forest would need to sign a replacement if they sell him.

The 27-year-old has mainly featured off the bench for the Tricky Trees this season, scoring once in the process, but Nuno would not want to weaken his squad.

If Nottingham Forest can find a replacement then that could well open the door for the Nigeria international to move on this month.