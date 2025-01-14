Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘ready to take further concrete steps’ to bring in a striker they have long held an admiration for, with a new meeting ‘expected’ to happen by the weekend.

The Gunners are facing calls to bring in another striker as they look to keep their title push on track and also compete in the Champions League.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are six points ahead with a game in hand and the Gunners have shown signs of vulnerability more than once.

Mikel Arteta’s side had a previous week to forget as they were knocked out of the FA Cup and lost the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury which could sideline him for the rest of this campaign and that has further pushed the Gunners to act.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Arsenal will hold a meeting to explore the possibility of getting Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this month.

The north Londoners hold a long-term interest in him and they are ready to take important steps to bring him to the Emirates in the next couple of weeks.

It is suggested the meeting will happen by the weekend as Arsenal seek to understand the margins of any deal to sign him.

Landing Vlahovic in this month’s window would be a big statement of intent on the back of news they are advancing to sign Martin Zubimendi.