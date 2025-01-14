Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Fulham have asked about the availability of Mainz right sided midfielder Anthony Caci.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Bundesliga outfit Mainz on a free transfer from French side Strasbourg in the summer of 2022.

Caci has established himself as a key player in Mainz’s starting line-up and he is in excellent form this season.

The French midfielder is now garnering interest from the Premier League in the shape of Aston Villa and Fulham.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, both clubs have asked for information about Caci and his availability as they plot a potential swoop.

Several European outfits in the form of Valencia, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have also made enquiries.

Caci has a contract with Mainz until 2026 and it is suggested that they are not looking to sell him.

However, it has been suggested that an attractive offer could help to convince the Bundesliga outfit to part ways with him.

It would likely need to be well in excess of €7m.