Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The entourage of one of Liverpool’s in-demand stars insist that the Reds player will not leave Anfield during this month’s transfer window.

Arne Slot is expecting a quiet transfer window at Liverpool, but decisions may still need to be made on a number of players who are attracting interest.

Out-on-loan winger Ben Doak is a wanted man, while another winger, in the shape of Federico Chiesa, is subject to interest from Napoli.

They have been working to try to sign him from the Reds on loan until the end of the season.

Chiesa is though now firmly in and around the Liverpool team and was on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

According to Italian outlet AreaNapoli, the winger’s ‘entourage insist’ that he will not move from Liverpool now.

He is claimed to have been showing ‘great energy’ in training and wants to fight to show he can have an impact in the Premier League.

Chiesa scored his first goal for Liverpool at the weekend against Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup game.

He will be keen for more opportunities in the coming weeks and if he does not get them then all eyes will be on whether he has a rethink.