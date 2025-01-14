Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening in the Premier League.

Forest are the surprise package of the season and, sitting in third spot and just six points behind Liverpool, some are even talking of a shock title challenge and at the minimum a spot in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool have stumbled in recent games, being held to a draw by Manchester United and then losing at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

They beat Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at the weekend, but were beaten by Nottingham Forest when the two sides met at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool go with Alisson in goal tonight, while in defence boss Arne Slot picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson at the back.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Luiz Diaz and Cody Gakpo lead the attack.

If Slot wants to make changes he has options off the bench and these include Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley