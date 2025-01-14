Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Sunderland new boy Enzo Le Fee is a very good all-round midfielder and he insisted the Frenchman is a ‘perfect’ fit for Regis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are in the race to gain automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the campaign, following their recent results.

Sunderland are only three points below league leaders Leeds United and have captured Le Fee from Serie A side Roma on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Black Cats board brought Le Fee in at Le Bris’ request; he played under the Sunderland manager back in France for Ligue 1 side Lorient.

Clarke is of the view that Le Fee is a very capable all-round deputy in the midfield and he feels the 24-year-old is a perfect fit for Le Bris and his style of play at Sunderland.

“He is a technical midfielder, he can do a bit of everything I believe”, Clarke said on What The EFL about the Black Cats’ latest acquisition in the engine room.

“He is diminutive, but he is a good neat and tidy passer, he can win the ball and travel with it.

“I think he is a perfect fit for Regis Le Bris, who worked with him at Lorient, so he knows the player, a good all round midfielder.”

Le Fee will look to have a positive start at the Black Cats when Sunderland play second-placed Burnley at Turf Moor this Friday.