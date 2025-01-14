Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has commented on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush’s transfer links to Manchester City this month.

The Egyptian forward is having his best season for the Bundesliga side as he is sitting on an impressive 31-goal contribution in only 25 games.

The 25-year-old has attracted the majority of the giant clubs in Europe and the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have shown their willingness to get him.

The Cityzens, though, are currently leading the race to land the Egyptian as it has been suggested that they have sent their first bid in for him today.

Klopp admitted that Marmoush is a fantastic player and Manchester City are an equally great club, but he refused to make any comments regarding the transfer.

“I do not know. A great player. A great club”, Klopp said at his Red Bull presentation about the Manchester City-Marmoush link.

Manchester City are currently in negotiations with the Frankfurt outfit even though their offer is understood to be less than what they want to let Marmoush go.

Now it remains to be seen if the Cityzens will be able to seal Marmoush before this month ends or if they will need to wait until the summer to battle it out again for the Egyptian.