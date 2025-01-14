Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs talent Will Lankshear could go out on loan in this month’s transfer window.

Spurs are keen on keeping hold of their players in the ongoing window due to being light in several departments.

Tottenham have sanctioned a loan move for youngster Alfie Dorrington to Aberdeen and Lankshear is another player who is attracting interest in the ongoing window.

Several European and Championship outfits are keen on signing centre forward Lankshear, who has featured four times this season for Spurs in the ongoing campaign.

Postecoglou stated that Tottenham are not in a position to let players go, but admitted that youngster Lankshear might go out on loan to experience regular first-team football.

“We can’t afford to let anyone go at the moment”, he told a press conference.

“Some of the young players, Alfie Dorrington went out on loan and we will probably do similar for young Will because he hasn’t really played a lot.

“Aside from that, we are looking at incomings if anything happens.”

Lankshear is highly rated at Tottenham and scored in Spurs’ Europa League game against Galatasaray in November.