George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City full-back Ryan Giles is ‘set to be up for grabs’ as he looks to get his career back on track, amid interest from Middlesbrough.

Giles spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium and was signed permanently by the Tigers in the summer.

He has since played 16 of Hull’s 26 league games, failing to manage the full 90 minutes on a number of occasions.

He is unlikely to be satisfied with his current situation at the club and is open to a move elsewhere to restart his career, according to Darren Witcoop.

Middlesbrough are amongst the clubs who are showing interest in signing Giles.

Michael Carrick wants to add to his options out wide and Giles fits the bill for the Boro boss.

He also has age on his side given that he is just 24 and can add to his value.

It now remains to be seen what sort of deal the interested clubs pursue to lure the player, who has a contract with Hull running until the summer of 2027.