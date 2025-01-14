Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target Randal Kolo Muani has been won over by a chat with Juventus coach Thiago Motta and will join the Italian giants.

The French forward is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Juventus on a loan deal until the summer, with the Turin side beating off competition from several clubs, including Spurs.

He will not have any option-to-buy clause in his contract though and will return in the summer to ponder over his future.

The player has accepted the terms he was offered by Juventus and is set to fly to Turin for medical tests.

He was a target for Premier League giants Tottenham, but Juventus boss Motta has won Kolo Muani over.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Kolo Muani spoke with Juventus coach Motta and was left convinced by his words.

Kolo Muani only moved to PSG in the summer of 2023 but has failed to light up the French football scene.

He has scored two goals in ten Ligue 1 appearances this season and has yet to open his account in the Champions League.