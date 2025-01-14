Alex Pantling/Getty Images

One of Leicester City’s loan stars is attracting interest from the MLS, where Ronny Deila’s Atlanta United are keen, according to the Daily Mail.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is trying to mastermind an escape from the relegation zone in the Premier League for the Foxes and is expected to do business this month.

Leicester have managed to hit the back of the net 23 times in 20 Premier League outings and bringing more goals to the mix is likely to be on the Dutchman’s mind.

On the fringes at Leicester is Odsonne Edouard, who is on loan from Crystal Palace.

He has played just 142 minutes of Premier League football for the Foxes this season, failing to score, and now has interest from the MLS.

Atlanta United, managed by former Celtic boss Deila, are showing interest in signing Edouard.

The American side want to sign more attackers and have put in a bid for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Edouard could be tempted by the prospect of making a move to the MLS as he looks to get his career back on track.