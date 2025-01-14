Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool are not active suitors this month of a player they chased during the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot only signed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer, but the Dutch boss had also been keen on Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the last transfer window and they have retained their admiration for the defensive midfielder.

Arsenal are now closing in on the midfielder and are suggested to have all but thrashed out a deal for him to join next summer.

That could have seen Liverpool make a move to rival the Gunners, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, they are not actively chasing him this month.

Manchester City are another side who are keen on the Spaniard.

Arsenal though look to have got firmly ahead of their rivals and Zubimendi is now fully expected to play his football at the Emirates next season.

The Gunners will activate a release clause set at €60m in the midfielder’s contract.