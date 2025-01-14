Jeff Holmes/Getty Images

Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has picked his team to go up against Dundee at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

With a lead of 15 points at the top of the table, Celtic look to simply be playing to see how many points they can accumulate, with little real threat from opposing teams.

Dundee did hold Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Dens Park in their last outing though and will take encouragement from that feat.

Celtic have not dropped a single point away to Dundee though since a 0-0 draw in 2016.

Kasper Schmeichel is between the sticks for Celtic tonight, while in defence Rodgers picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor as a back four.

In midfield, Celtic go with Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan, while Yang, Adam Idah and Kyogo lead the attacking force.

If Rodgers wants to chop and change he has options off the bench and these include Luis Palma and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic Team vs Dundee

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Bernardo, McCowan, Yang, Kyogo, Idah

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Kuhn, Valle, Kenny, Engels, Hatate, Ralston