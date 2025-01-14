Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United are unlikely to consider the sale of Napoli target Alejandro Garnacho in the ongoing transfer window and for them to consider a move, the bid would have to be ‘exceptionally high’, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are looking at how to back Ruben Amorim this month and in the summer, with offloading players sure to help with PSR calculations.

Three current first-team players who could help them register pure profit are Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho.

Napoli are interested and there have been claims of the Italian side offering £40m for him.

Those links though are wide of the mark and there is a belief inside the club that they are being driven by agents.

Manchester United’s current plans are to keep hold of their academy graduate and any discussions about Garnacho or his team-mate Mainoo will only be held in the summer.

It is suggested that for Manchester United to consider an offer for Garnacho this month it would need to be ‘exceptionally high’.

Garnacho has already played 30 matches for the club but his chances have become limited under new manager Amorim.