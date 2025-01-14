George Wood/Getty Images

Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town have rejected Middlesbrough’s attempt to turn George Edmundson’s season-long loan deal into a permanent move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Michael Carrick’s team acted late in the summer transfer market to secure deals for both Edmundson and Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

The duo have since enhanced their reputations and have become regular starters for the Championship promotion contenders.

Edmundson has missed just four games since joining and his manager is keen on extending his association with the player.

Despite his loan contract still having five months left on it, Middlesbrough have already acted to extend that spell and have tabled an official bid to sign him permanently.

However, that bid has now been rejected by Kieran McKenna’s side, who are struggling to retain their top-flight status.

Whether a new and improved bid is enough to change Ipswich’s mind now remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough are also fighting to keep hold of Liverpool loanee Doak, who is drawing interest from multiple Premier League clubs.