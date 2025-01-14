George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United have made their interest in Stoke City loan star Tom Cannon official by tabling a bid to sign the player, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Cannon has been amongst goals this season and has scored nine of those already in 22 appearances for Stoke, where he is currently on loan from Leicester City.

Teams have taken note of his form and interest has sped up from the league where currently plies his trade.

Sheffield United, in their attempt to clinch promotion, want Cannon amongst their ranks and have firmed up their interest by tabling an official bid.

Their current bid to test Leicester City’s resolve is worth around £7m.

It now remains to be seen how the Foxes respond to the Blades’ offer for a player they signed from Everton in the summer of 2023.

For an immediate move to happen though, Cannon’s current season-long loan spell at Stoke will have to be cut short.

The Potters are not keen on losing the player in the middle of the season, though their hands will be tied if Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team decide to recall the player.