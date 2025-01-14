Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sheffield United have reignited their interest in Norwich City and Cardiff City target Ricky-Jade Jones, according to the Daily Express.

Sheffield United are looking to seal automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season and they are currently third in the Championship table.

Chris Wilder is in the market to strengthen certain areas of his team and a centre forward is on his agenda.

In the summer, Sheffield United agreed to a deal with Peterborough United to sign Jones, but a deal failed to materialise.

Now it has been claimed that Sheffield United have joined the race for the in-demand forward by reigniting their interest.

Jones is having a brilliant season with Peterborough United, scoring eleven times in 31 appearances, despite Posh struggling in League One.

Championship outfits Norwich City and Cardiff City are also chasing the Sheffield United target.

Cardiff have failed with their bid to sign Jones from Peterborough, but they are still leading the race.

The Blades though could offer a realistic chance of promotion to Jones.