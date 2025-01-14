Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

New West Ham United manager Graham Potter has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Fulham to the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Potter saw his West Ham reign get off to a losing start with defeat at Aston Villa in the FA Cup and will now focus on the league.

He is without striker Niclas Fullkrug, who could miss up to three months with a hamstring injury, and the club are searching for a new attacker.

West Ham are on a run of three straight defeats across all competitions and Fulham, in ninth spot, visit having played out a 1-1 draw with the Hammers earlier this season.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham tonight, who name a defence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, Potter goes with Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek, while Carlos Soler also plays. Lucas Paqueta will look to provide chances for Mohammed Kudus, who is the attacking threat.

Potter has options on the bench to try to change the game if needed and they include Danny Ings and Guilherme.

West Ham United Team vs Fulham

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus

Substitutes: Foderingham, Cresswell, Coufal, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford