Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face a wait to see if they will be able to land Randal Kolo Muani from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old forward is the centre of transfer attention in this month’s transfer window as PSG prepare to sanction an exit.

Juventus are one of a number of sides interested, but there are suitors from the Premier League in the shape of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Tottenham have submitted an offer for a loan with an option to make the deal for Kolo Muani permanent in the summer, while it remains to be seen if Manchester United will also make a firm proposal.

PSG have also received an offer from Italian giants Juventus – but there will be no quick decision.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG are waiting to receive all the offers for Kolo Muani before evaluating them and making a decision on his future.

The centre forward is also waiting patiently for PSG to strike a deal with his suitors and then he will decide on his next move.

Arsenal have also been linked with Kolo Muani and PSG will want to see which proposal reaches them with the best terms.