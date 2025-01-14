Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United are exploring the possibility of striking a loan deal for RB Leipzig’s Portuguese striker Andre Silva as they look for attacking reinforcements, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are without Michail Antonio and have just suffered the blow of Niclas Fullkrug being ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Crysencio Summerville has also been out and West Ham are desperately searching for new attacking options.

Their search has taken them to Germany, where RB Leipzig’s 29-year-old forward has emerged as a target.

Silva is not amongst Marco Rose’s regular options and has been used in eight of their 16 league games, having found the back of the net once.

He, though, is an experienced player with a good goalscoring record, something that the Hammers have taken into account.

A loan move could make sense for West Ham and also allow RB Leipzig to find game time for the Portugal attacker.

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson are also options that the new manager, Graham Potter, is exploring.