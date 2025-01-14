Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United are ‘fully informed’ about the figures that will be needed to sign Nurnberg’s teenage defender Finn Jeltsch and have added him to their list of targets.

Despite the 2. Bundesliga side’s poor start to the season, Jeltsch has managed to attract attention with his performances at Nurnberg.

He has featured in 15 of his side’s 17 league matches and is attracting interest from the German top flight as well as from England.

In fact, the Hammers are not the only English top-flight club keen on Jeltsch with others monitoring his situation as well.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, West Ham, under their new manager Graham Potter, are closely monitoring the situation.

They are ‘fully informed’ about the figures and plans that will be needed to take him to the London Stadium.

West Ham view the centre-back as a target, having added him to their list, and are tipped to move for him in the summer.

If other clubs move this month though, it remains to be seen just how the Hammers might react.

Jeltsch has been involved with the different youth ranks of the Germany national team and is currently in their plans for the Under-19s.