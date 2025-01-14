Richard Keys has questioned a transfer decision that West Ham United took in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers backed now former boss Julen Lopetegui in the summer window by bringing in the likes of Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug.

Much was expected of striker Fullkrug, tasked with delivering goals up front, but the German has flopped and is currently injured.

He has been linked with a possible move back to Germany, but could now be sidelined for up to three months, effectively ruling out any switch this month.

Keys is shocked by West Ham both splashing serious cash to sign Fullkrug and giving him a lengthy contract given his age.

“I’m sorry to see Niclas Fullkrug is injured again”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“He’s out for another three months with hamstring problems.

“Who on earth decided to pay £27m and hand a four-year deal to a 31-year-old? Wow.”

West Ham are now desperately looking to bring in another striker during this month’s transfer window as they try to back Graham Potter.

Potter though will also have to deal with the squad he has been left by Lopetegui.