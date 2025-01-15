New Aberdeen signing Alexander Jensen has received his work permit and will be available for selection against Rangers this evening, in a boost for the Dons.

The Scottish side confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna on Monday, making him put pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.

He was still to get his UK Visa and had to complete immigration formalities to finalise the move.

Alexander Jensen has received his work permit and will be available for selection for our game with Rangers this evening. pic.twitter.com/QmQGK83Exw — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 15, 2025

Those formalities have now been completed though and he is now clear for selection for Jimmy Thelin’s team.

Aberdeen are set to take on Rangers at Ibrox tonight and the inclusion of the new signing will come as welcome news for the under-pressure manager.

Following an impressive start to their campaign, the Dons have struggled to add points to their tally.

They are winless in their last eleven league games, seven of which they have lost.

With the confirmation of the availability of their fourth signing, Aberdeen will hope to turn the tide in their favour.