Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Burnley have entered the race for Tom Cannon to rival Sunderland and Sheffield United for the Leicester City striker, according to the Daily Mail.

The Clarets are looking to make sure they go up automatically to the Premier League this season and boss Scott Parker is keen for extra firepower.

They have been defensively very solid but in terms of scoring they have netted only 31 times in 26 league games.

Now they are looking to deliver Parker with a new striker to help the side score more goals in the promotion race.

Leicester City’s Cannon, who was on loan at Stoke City for the first half of the season, is the striker they are interested in and he was recalled from the loan by the Foxes today.

The Turf Moor outfit though have significant competition from fellow promotion rivals Sunderland and the Blades.

The Black Cats have submitted a £13m offer for the marksman and Chris Wilder’s side are also ready with a £13m package.

It has been suggested that the Foxes are ready to accept both offers and the Clarets will need to act quickly as Cannon will be allowed to discuss with Sunderland and Sheffield United before he chooses his next destination.

Everton have also been mooted as possibly keen.