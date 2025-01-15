Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Scottish Championship side Ayr United are interested in young Burnley hitman Joe Westley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The young striker joined the English club back in 2021 and signed his first professional contract two years later.

He has featured in Burnley’s Under-18 side and has played on loan at Fylde and Rochdale on loan spells.

Westley played the last term at Fylde where he featured 13 times and in the first half of this season, National League side Rochdale signed him on loan where barely played.

Now second-division Scottish side Ayr United’s boss Scott Brown is eyeing a swoop for the Clarets forward.

It has also been suggested that the 20-year-old Burnley starlet is also open to making a move this month.

Ayr United are considering loaning him for the remainder of this campaign, his current contract is valid until the summer.

Burnley, though, are set to face difficulties in sanctioning a loan move for Westley as they have a number of players loaned out away from England already.