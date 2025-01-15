Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Como are in talks with Barcelona for Celtic loanee Alex Valle and Arsenal star Kieran Tierney joining the Bhoys could facilitate the move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old Barcelona academy product joined Celtic on a season-long loan in the summer to add to their left-back options.

Valle has started only seven league games for Celtic since his arrival and has played a bit part role for the Bhoys so far this season.

Celtic are interested in signing a left-back in the ongoing window and Arsenal’s Tierney has once again been linked with a move.

Brendan Rodgers is also an admirer of Tierney and it is suggested that they are in talks with Arsenal regarding a swoop now.

Barcelona have been approached by Italian side Como to sign Valle and the move is likely to be dependent on Celtic signing Tierney.

Rodgers is unlikely to sanction the departure of left-back Valle without bringing in a proper replacement in that position.

The 20-year-old has featured 17 times for Celtic so far this season and he was not part of the Bhoys squad for the Dundee game on Tuesday.

Now it remains to be seen whether Celtic will be able to strike a deal with Arsenal for the Gunners left-back to facilitate the Valle’s Como move.