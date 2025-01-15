Dan Mullan/Getty Images

West Ham United are continuing to keep close tabs on one of Celtic’s up and coming talents, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are currently going through a major transition period as they have appointed Graham Potter after Julen Lopetegui struggled to get positive results.

The London club have multiple injuries in their frontline and are looking at multiple strikers to bring in this month.

West Ham are also looking to secure their future with promising attacking talents and are continuing to track a Bhoys starlet.

Celtic’s 18-year-old Daniel Cummings is a player they are tracking at the moment amid interest from clubs around Europe.

The 2006-born attacker is considered a serious talent at the Bhoys and he has scored 33 times in 47 appearances for Celtic’s B side.

It was suggested last month that major European sides including clubs from the Premier League are monitoring the teenager.

Now it remains to be seen if the Hammers will be able to see off the major competition they have to secure Cummings in future.