Chelsea are ‘willing to waive’ a transfer fee for Sunderland target Harvey Vale, who is attracting interest from several clubs this month.

The attacking midfielder has been tipped to move on from Chelsea, where he has been on the books since the age of 12, as soon as the current transfer window.

Vale, 21, spent last term on loan in League One at Bristol Rovers, where he clocked regular game time.

He is out of the picture at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with a number of sides, including Championship high-fliers Sunderland.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Vale is nearing a permanent exit from Chelsea.

The Blues are ‘willing to waive’ a transfer fee for Vale and instead put a sell-on clause into any agreement for him to join another side.

The midfielder has offers from clubs in the Championship, as well as sides in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Vale has been capped by England at multiple youth levels, up to the Under-20s, and will want to make sure any move he makes is the right one.