Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are missing out on a Rangers attacker as a European club ‘have agreed a loan deal’ with the Gers for him.

Philippe Clement has had to balance the books when bringing in players at Ibrox and the winter transfer window appears no different for the Belgian tactician.

He is keen to land another centre-back to boost his options and provide depth in a crucial area of the pitch.

And Clement is set to reduce some pressure from the Rangers wage bill.

Now Clement has sanctioned a loan exit to an unnamed European club for winger Rabbi Matondo, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

English Championship pair Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday both put in enquiries to sign the Wales international.

The European side though ‘have agreed a loan deal’ with Rangers for Matondo, meaning the Black Cats and the Owls are missing out.

It remans to be seen who have managed to strike the deal with the Gers and are now rapidly closing in on the winger.

The 24-year-old has had an injury interrupted season and has made just eight appearances for Rangers across all competitions.

He will now be looking for regular game time at his next destination.