George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has insisted that Leeds United’s winning environment will mean that loan capture Charlie Crew will fit right in at the club.

The Championship leaders Leeds have sent their 18-year-old midfielder to League Two outfit Doncaster on a loan until the end of the season to further his progress.

The highly rated Peacocks midfielder, who has already made his senior debut for the Wales national team, will now be hoping to get more game time at his new club.

McCann stated that Crew, who has been training with the Leeds first team regularly since last year, has benefitted from his experience training with their top quality players.

He is clear that at Leeds there is an environment where winning is a regular thing and insists that Doncaster also want to have that same feeling, which will be paramount despite an eye still being kept on Crew’s development.

“For the last 12 months, he’s been training with the Leeds first team every single day. He’s part of that group and him training with those top quality players every day is certainly helping him in his career”, McCann told his club’s official site.

“This is the next stage of his development. Credit to him and his representatives and to Leeds to see his next step being playing men’s football.

“We can certainly help with that.

“He’s coming in from a winning environment and he’s coming into a similar environment.

“We like developing our players and making them better but ultimately we want to win”, he added.

Doncaster currently sit in seventh in the League Two table and Leeds will hope that being involved in a promotion battle can stand Crew in good stead for the future.