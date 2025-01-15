Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his starting side and substitutes to welcome Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen outfit to Ibrox this evening in the Scottish Premiership.

There were legitimate worries from Rangers that Aberdeen could beat them to finish second this season, but the Dons have simply collapsed in recent months.

Aberdeen have not won a single game since the start of November and have suffered five defeats in their last six games, leaving the Dons clinging onto fourth.

Rangers beat St Johnstone 3-1 on their last outing and Clement will hope for another three points and a good performance tonight.

Liam Kelly is between the sticks for Rangers tonight, with a back four picked of Ridvan Yilmaz, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala and Jefte.

In midfield, the Gers deploy Nicolas Raskin and Mohammed Diomande, while Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny and Danilo support Hamza Igamane.

If Clement wants to make changes he has options off the bench and they include James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Kelly, Yilmaz, Nsiala, Propper, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Hagi, Cerny, Danilo, Igamane

Substitutes: Munn, Tavernier, Barron, Dessers, Bajrami, Balogun, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace