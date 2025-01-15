George Wood/Getty Images

Leicester City will let Tom Cannon decide between joining Sunderland or Sheffield United after they recalled him from his loan at Stoke City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon was loaned to Stoke by Leicester last summer and became the Potters’ key striker, finding the back of the net on eleven occasions.

They had been hoping to keep hold of him, but Cannon has been recalled by Leicester, who are now planning to sell him.

Sunderland have made an offer worth £13m for Cannon and now Sheffield United have agreed to match that bid.

Leicester are ‘set to accept’ both proposals on the table and let Cannon hold talks with the Black Cats and the Blades.

Sheffield United may well be able to offer a higher salary to Cannon than Sunderland can.

The striker though will have to weigh all the factors before he decides which is his best bet to join.

When the move goes through it will end Cannon’s association with Leicester as it is a permanent transfer.

Both Sunderland and Sheffield United feel Cannon can make a substantial contribution towards their respective promotion bids.