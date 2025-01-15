Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United are in talks to sell winger Luis Guilherme to a club in Saudi Arabia, with the ‘move driven by’ the Hammers, who are aware of the interest, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian is not one of West Ham’s regulars and has played just 38 minutes of first-team football in the Premier League so far.

He has been linked with a move away from the club as the Hammers look to add more money to their coffers to spend this month.

There was interest in the highly rated Brazilian from Saudi Arabia last summer, but West Ham won the race for his signature.

Now it appears that Guilherme is seen as surplus to requirements by West Ham.

Talks are taking place over a move to Saudi Arabia and the move is being driven by West Ham, who want to cash in.

Eyebrows may be raised in some quarters about the approach given how little opportunity Guilherme has had.

West Ham though have not received an offer for the Brazilian winger so far.