Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United had an ‘easy decision’ to reject an offer for one of their stars because it was ‘so low’, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe faces a difficult task in this month’s transfer window as he looks to trim the squad to make space for fresh faces, with PSR concerns paramount.

Isaac Hayden has been sent to Portsmouth, while there are also question marks over the futures of Miguel Almiron and Martin Dubravka.

Howe has though had to deal with an offer for centre-back Lloyd Kelly, which has come in from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Rejecting the proposal though was an ‘easy decision’ for Newcastle due to the offer being ‘so low’.

The Yellow Canaries would need to come in with a much better offer to give the Magpies a decision to make on the defender.

He only joined in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho wants defensive reinforcements at Fenerbahce and all eyes will be on whether the Super Lig side do return.