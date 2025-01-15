David Rogers/Getty Images

Kasimpasa technical director Hakan Keles has confirmed that teen talent Yasin Ozcan has joined Aston Villa and is hoping he can show his potential at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are paying the Turkish club a fee of €7m for Ozcan, followed by €1m in add-ons.

Kasimpasa will also be entitled to 20 per cent of a future sale as part of the agreement with the Premier League side.

Ozcan, a centre-back, will be loaned back to Kasimpasa to complete the season before then going to Villa Park to try to catch Unai Emery’s eye in the summer.

Keles is pleased with the move for Ozcan and is looking forward to the club continuing to play him until the end of the campaign.

He believes the defender has big potential and is hopeful he can realise that at Aston Villa, backing him to adapt to the English game.

“It will be good for us and our future plans for him to be with us until the end of the season”, Keles told HT Spor.

“He had a small injury. We could not benefit from him in the last match either.

“There was a signing process. He will return. Hopefully, we will benefit from him in the next match.

“He has increased his momentum since I arrived. I think he has a lot of potential. I think he will adapt there.

“He has a lot of potential, hopefully he will reveal it there as well.”

Aston Villa will keep a close eye on how Ozcan fares during the remainder of the season at Kasimpasa, who currently sit in 12th spot in the Turkish Super Lig.