Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United look to have increased their asking price for one of their players from a fee which ‘initially seemed to be’ €50m with bonuses to €70m with bonuses.

Ruben Amorim is expected to make some additions this month if he can, while there are also likely to be outgoings, with Marcus Rashford widely tipped to depart.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho is no longer an untouchable property for the Red Devils either after finding his minutes on the pitch being limited under Amorim.

Moreover, the club’s shaky PSR situation means that they cannot help entertaining offers for their academy graduate.

Italian giants Napoli have been working to try to sign Garnacho and, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, they now have an agreement on personal terms in place.

Garnacho has agreed to accept a contract running until 2030 and paying €4m per year.

However, a gap in valuation still remains between Manchester United and Napoli.

It is suggested that Manchester United initially wanted €50m, which Napoli were prepared to stretch to, but now they want €70m.

If no agreement can be found then the Italians could launch a fresh push for Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.